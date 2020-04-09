2 residents die of COVID-19 at Midlothian nursing home; 10 others test positive

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Two residents are dead and 10 others have tested positive for COVID-19 at Spring Arbor of Salisbury in Midlothian.
“What we’re seeing now are the effects of exposures that occurred over the past two weeks or more. The only thing we can do now is implement strident infection control practices and hold to them. We’ll be able to determine whether these efforts have worked over the next 7 days to two weeks,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said.
Chesterfield health officials said one of the residents died on April 2 and the other on April 7.
So far, 10 residents have tested positive for the virus and results for two more residents are pending.
“The health department has been in regular contact with the facility, which appears to be following the infection control guidance it has been given. Since it is an Assisted Living Facility where most of the residents live in independent apartments, infection control protocols can be implemented and enforced more effectively. There have been no symptomatic residents or staff reported over the past 3 days,” Samuel said.
