Police: Two men, one woman sought after robbing 7Eleven

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two men and one woman robbed a 7Eleven.
According to police, three people entered a 7Eleven located on 121 Turner Road around 3:04 a.m. and attempted to purchase cigarettes.
After the clerk bagged several packs of cigarettes, they grabbed the bag from the clerk and fled on foot.
No weapon was displayed during the incident and no one was injured.
The two men are described as being six feet tall and 20-30 years of age with short hair. They were last seen wearing dark-colored jackets.
The woman is described wearing a red jacket and jean shorts.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-7448-0660.
