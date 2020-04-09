Mother of drunk driving victim speaks out against Governor’s mixed drink to-go order

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If Melissa Haislip were alive today her mother Vanessa has no doubt what she’d be doing her part to assist on the front-lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“She would be in the prime of her life she would be in the middle of this chaos that we’re having right now because she was a nurse,” Vanessa said. “She loved helping others.”
Melissa was only 24 when she was killed by a drunk driver back in 2014. Vanessa says the painful memories of that night are resurfacing after hearing about the Governor’s latest executive order.
Gov. Ralph Northam has directed Virginia ABC to allow the businesses to sell mixed drinks through takeout or delivery, starting at midnight Thursday.
Under the governor’s executive order, Virginia ABC will also defer the collection of license renewal fees for 90 days from the original expiration date for businesses with licenses expiring in March, April, May and June.
“Allowing restaurants and distilleries that remain open to sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders will help them augment their revenue streams, so they can continue serving their customers and employing Virginians. These actions will give establishments with mixed beverage licenses greater flexibility to operate while their dining rooms are closed," Northam said.
But Vanessa says the decision to help business could end up hurting drivers on the road decision.
“Is he saying it’s OK to drink and drive because that’s the message that I got,” Vanessa said. “I want him to sit down and look at me in my eyes and tell me that no one will drink and drive when they pick up that mixed drink.”
Vanessa says she wasn’t a Governor’s decision to allow ABC stores to remain open as an essential business during the COVID-19 Outbreak but says carry out-mixed drinks could tempt driver to drink while behind the wheel.
“When you get it from that restaurant it’s ready-made. It’s nice and cold and refreshing,” Vanessa said.
But GWARbar executive chef Michael Derks doesn’t see any added risk form this decision.
“The potential for drinking and driving is always a concern and I don’t think whether people buy their alcoholic form a convenience store and an ABC store or a restaurant that there is more of a chance of people drinking and driving,” Derks said.
Since the outbreak began, Derks says he’s had to lay off all of his servers, bartenders and most of the kitchen staff. He adds that while he doesn’t expect his recovery to be quick, he believes the governor’s decision could be what brings his business out of a financial slump
“There are only four of us working in the restaurant now; we went down from a staff of about 20 so we’ve been hit pretty hard.,” Derks said. “I think a lot of Va. business are hurting right now and I’m really glad that governor is looking for unconventional ways to help boost Va. economy.”
Vanessa understands the Governor is trying to help but wishes he could find another way.
“I would ask everybody please support you local businesses, we support our local businesses by eating out two times a week and we tip extra," Vanessa said. “I don’t think everyone will drink, but it only takes one person to drink and drive and change the lives of so many people.”
