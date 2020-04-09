Monticello holding special livestream with Thomas Jefferson

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Monticello is holding a special Facebook live event with Thomas Jefferson on April 13.
Jefferson, interpreted by the organization’s Bill Barker, will discuss his birthday, life in public service and take questions from viewers. Those can be submitted, here.
The event is being offered in lieu of the annual Founder’s Day event, which commemorates Jefferson’s birthday.
The Facebook Live will be at 10:30 a.m.
