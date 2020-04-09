Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes new baby camel

COVID-19 has stopped or altered much of our daily lives, but here's something that hasn't changed: spring babies at the Zoo! <3 Meet the newest (and most adorable) member of the zoo family: a female Dromedary camel. She was born on April 4th to parents, Mindy and Walter. Unfortunately, Mindy did not show maternal care to her new baby and would not let her nurse. Thus, zoo staff deemed it necessary to hand raise her. She is bottle-fed five times a day and is receiving lots of love from our animal care team. When she is older, she will be introduced to her own kind. Stay tuned for more photos of new babies at the Zoo! music: www.bensound.com