Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes new baby camel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed a new baby Dromedary camel!
The newest addition was born on April 4 to parents Mindy and Walter.
" Unfortunately, Mindy did not show maternal care to her new baby and would not let her nurse. Thus, zoo staff deemed it necessary to hand raise her," the zoo said in a Facebook post.
She is being fed five times a day and getting lots of love from the animal care team.
The zoo says she will be introduced to her own kind when she is older.
The zoo did not say if the baby camel has a name yet in the post.
