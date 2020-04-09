Library of Virginia hosts free three-day genealogy webinar series

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia will be hosting a free three-day genealogy webinar series.
After the beginner and intermediate spring workshops have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Library of Virginia is offering a free three-part webinar series to help you trace your roots.
The three-day series will take place on the following days:
- April 10: Archivist Dawn Tinnell offers beginner research tips, strategies, and types of sources useful in genealogical research. Register for this session here.
- April 24: Archivist Nathan Verilla demonstrates genealogical databases and other relevant websites, both free and subscription, for genealogical research. Register for this session here.
- May 8: Community outreach specialist Ashley Ramey explores the Library’s website, including catalog and digital collections, to help you get started with your Virginia-based genealogical research. Register for this session here.
The recorded webinars will also be available for viewing on the library’s Youtube channel, after their release dates.
Viewers can follow up after the webinars with a live Q&A session hosted by staff members on the library’s “Finding Your Virginia Roots” Facebook group page. Posts and comments on this page will answer genealogy research questions for two hours after each webinar ends.
If you are not a member, join the Facebook group at any time.
