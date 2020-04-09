Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists in Washington, D.C., are teaming up to feed the needy during the coronavirus outbreak. Southeast Washington was already a food desert with residents experiencing chronic nutritional and health issues even before the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the nation's capital, but the virus is exacerbating the problem. A collection of charities and community volunteers has taken to the streets, distributing more than 1,000 bags of groceries per day on street corners and parking lots. The grassroots effort is working to stay ahead of what one organizer calls “a huge spike in need” that is only expected to increase as the pandemic grinds onward.