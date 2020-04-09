Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-GOVERNOR
Nation's only doctor governor offers sober voice on virus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Governors have become increasingly important in battling the coronavirus, but only one of them is a doctor. Virginia's Ralph Northam is a pediatric neurologist who has emerged as a sober voice of authority on the disease. Northam was one of the first governors to cancel the school year. He also issued one of the nation's longest stay-at-home orders, which currently extends until June. He says he’s relied heavily on his medical training and a fact-based approach in making those decisions. He has largely bounced back from a scandal last year involving a racist yearbook photo.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEEDING THOSE IN NEED
DC activists team up to feed the needy under lockdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists in Washington, D.C., are teaming up to feed the needy during the coronavirus outbreak. Southeast Washington was already a food desert with residents experiencing chronic nutritional and health issues even before the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the nation's capital, but the virus is exacerbating the problem. A collection of charities and community volunteers has taken to the streets, distributing more than 1,000 bags of groceries per day on street corners and parking lots. The grassroots effort is working to stay ahead of what one organizer calls “a huge spike in need” that is only expected to increase as the pandemic grinds onward.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROPERTY ACCESS-LAWSUIT
Six people sue North Carolina county over beach access
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Six people have filed a federal lawsuit contending that a North Carolina county's entry restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are unconstitutional and beyond its authority. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the lawsuit contends the plaintiffs should be able to prepare their rental properties in Dare County for the spring and summer season. Dare County closed its borders to visitors and non-resident property owners three weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It's intended to limit the number of people on a narrow barrier island. The plaintiffs come from Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA PRIMARY
Northam delays June primary elections due to coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is delaying the June primary elections for Congress by two weeks because of the coronavirus. Northam announced Wednesday that the June 9 primary would instead take place on June 23. There are no marquee primary elections in Virginia this year. The move will affect the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, though there are no well-known candidates looking to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Warner. Northam said the delays weren’t ideal but were necessary, and would allow election officials more time to prepare and make any necessary changes. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a similar delay Wednesday.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NATION'S-CAPITAL
DC fights to enforce distancing and braces for looming surge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warmer weather is bringing increased violations of social distance guidelines in Washington, D.C., even as health officials predict the nation's capital could become one of the next U.S. hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic. National and local health officials are predicting a looming spike in infections that could turn Washington into a second-wave virus hotspot. Mayor Muriel Bowser has struggled to persuade noncompliant residents to avoid pick-up basketball games and other gatherings. Sounding genuinely frustrated, Bowser has said police intervention shouldn't be necessary to “make every single person do what they know they’re supposed to do.”
OFFICER-FATAL DRAGGING
Virginia police department gets puppy in memory of officer
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police department has received the gift of a 10-month-old puppy in memory of an officer who was killed earlier this year. The Daily Press of Newport News reports the black lab was gifted to the Newport News Police Department by Virginia-based American K-9 Interdiction in honor of Officer Katie Thyme. The officer was killed in January after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police charged Vernon E. Green II with felony murder in Thyme's death. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.
ELECTION 2020-PRIMARY DELAYS
New Jersey, Virginia push back primaries amid outbreak
Two more states have pushed back their primaries further into the summer to address concerns about voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The moves by New Jersey and Virginia came Wednesday, a day after Wisconsin declined to move its primary. That forced some some voters there to choose between staying safe at home or casting ballots at busy polling places and potentially catching or spreading disease. New Jersey now plans to hold its presidential and state primaries on July 7 instead of June 2. Virginia plans to push its June 9 primaries for Congress out two weeks to June 23.
DOMINION-NATURAL GAS
Dominion: Significant new natural gas generation not viable
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia recently told state regulators “significant build-out” of natural gas-fired power plants is no longer viable because of renewable energy legislation lawmakers passed earlier this year. The disclosure came in a filing with the State Corporation Commission several weeks before Dominion has to file its integrated resource plan, or IRP, a long-range planning document. Dominion cited the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which is awaiting Gov. Ralph Northam's signature. A Dominion spokesman says natural gas plant projects in Chesterfield and Pittsylvania County that are currently in the permitting process haven't been canceled.