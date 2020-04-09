Las Vegas Raider, Richmond native Clelin Ferrell donates $100,000 to Richmond-based relief efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Las Vegas Raider and Richmond native Clelin Ferrell has agreed to donate $100,000 to two local relief efforts located in Richmond.
The Eviction Diversion Program, which is managed by the Stoney administration and managed through local nonprofit Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME)., will receive $50,000.
The other $50,000 will go to Richmond’s Family Crisis Fund, which provides one-time grants to families who have experienced income loss due to COVID-19.
“Knowing who I am, knowing how much my hometown, Richmond, VA means to me,” said Ferrell. “There’s something special about the people from this city and how we are built. For a long time, we have had one of the highest eviction rates in the country and people are losing their jobs because of the crisis."
“Clelin embodies everything I love about Richmond: its strength, its resilience, and its sense of community. His contribution will help hundreds of families, as well as our city as a whole, emerge from this crisis safe and supported,” Mayor Stoney said.
The Stoney administration announced last week that the city has matched the Robins Foundation’s original contribution to the fund.
Both the city and Mr. Ferrell’s contributions, through a partnership with a local nonprofit in Richmond, will be disbursed directly to Richmond families.
