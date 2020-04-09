Holy Week: Here’s how to livestream church services throughout the Richmond-area from home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though Holy Week services are unable to happen like normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Richmond-area churches are streaming services you can watch from home.
The following churches are offering Good Friday and Easter services:
- Westover Hills United Methodist Church
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- Chesterfield Baptist Church
- Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
- Richmond’s First Baptist Church
- Christ Church Episcopal
- Hope Church
- Church of the Epiphany
- Saint Benedict Catholic Church
- Christ Lutheran Church
- Trinity United Methodist Church
- Woodside Bible Church
- Richmond Diocese
