Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins are weighing drafting Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick against the possibility of trading down. New coach Ron Rivera says he has a good idea in the back of his mind what Washington will do with the No. 2 pick. Young to the Redskins has looked like a slam dunk assuming the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first. Rivera says it's important to get an immediate-impact player with a top-five pick and emphasized the need to consider that when thinking about moving back in the draft.