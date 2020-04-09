Hanover County begins daycare program for children of public safety personnel

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County announced that they will begin a daycare program for children of essential employees.
The daily schedule includes dedicated time to complete their school assignments, along with arts and crafts, movie time and fun physically active activities throughout the day.
“We are pleased to support our public safety employees in this manner so that they can continue to support our community," Deputy County Administrator, Jim Taylor said.
Hanover Parks and Recreation will be coordinating and supervising the program along with the following departments:
- Hanover County Public Schools
- Hanover County Fire and EMS
- Hanover Department of Social Services
- Pamunkey Regional Library
- Staff from other departments
According to program director Marcy Durrer, “This program is unique to any other department program, given the need for physical distancing for staff and participants, limited group size and duration of the program. However, we know how to work with children, and ensure their safety while having fun. We expect the children to be excited to return each day.”
Program participants and staff must clear medical screening each morning upon arrival and follow frequent handwashing and cleaning routines throughout the day.
