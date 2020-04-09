Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for severe storm threat 5-9am this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Strong cold front arrives this morning, bringing rain, wind and a severe storm threat
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for early morning only. 5-9am brings a threat of heavy showers or storms. Strong wind gusts possible. Otherwise turning mostly sunny and windy during the afternoon. NW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. NW wind 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30mph Lows in the lower 40s, highs upper 50s
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day for NIGHT rain and storms. Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing by evening. Heavy rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60% increases to near 100% Sunday night)
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day for storm threat in the morning, then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible mainly late in day and at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low to mid 40s, highs mid 60s.
First Alert: LOOKING CHILLY to end next week.
