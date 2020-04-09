DuPont employee dies of COVID-19, 4 others test positive

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A DuPont employee has died due to COVID-19 complications and four other employees have tested positive at the plant in Chesterfield.
DuPont Spruance spokesperson said the four employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering.
“The DuPont Spruance family is deeply saddened to report that one of our colleagues has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of our colleague. We have offered our support to them during this extremely difficult time,” a spokesperson said.
