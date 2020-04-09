Company donates 500 meals to VCU medical staff during COVID-19 outbreak

"These are going straight to the front-line units who are protecting the COVID patients who are positive and our other patients," said Nathan Cunningham, Manager of Patient Experience at VCU Health. “We're here to serve our community and now more than ever our community needs us. It's amazing to see the resiliency day in and day out across all team members, the ones that are patient facing and the ones who work diligently behind the scenes. It's remarkable."