Company donates 500 meals to VCU medical staff during COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many great things are happening across RVA due to others who want to help our nurses and doctors on the front line. Now, a Richmond company is giving back to show its thanks to the men and women at VCU Medical Center.
"We're going to deliver food Thursday, Friday and Monday to at least make sure they have something there as just a little thank you from us," said James Schools, HVAC Manager at Michael & Son Services.
A total of 500 meals to be exact.
“That’s 165 a day,” School said. “We know the hospital staff is really putting in a lot of hours and time and may not even have time to stop for lunch. So, we wanted to make sure we provided them some food made right here in our cafe."
Employees at Michael & Son came in at 6 a.m. Thursday in order to get these lunches ready for delivery.
In addition to the food, there's also a note of encouragement for these workers on the front line. It’s a message that hits close to home for some employees at the service company.
"We actually have quite a few different techs and managers here whose spouses works at different hospitals," Schools said.
With a quick 15-minute load into the van and a 10-minute drive, those meals arrive at VCU just in time for lunch.
"These are going straight to the front-line units who are protecting the COVID patients who are positive and our other patients," said Nathan Cunningham, Manager of Patient Experience at VCU Health. “We're here to serve our community and now more than ever our community needs us. It's amazing to see the resiliency day in and day out across all team members, the ones that are patient facing and the ones who work diligently behind the scenes. It's remarkable."
"I'm sure they're going to be grateful, but they might not even have time to have so much of a reaction with everything going on,” Schools said. “I just hope they appreciate it and get to enjoy it."
This is just one of many donations community member have sent to the staff at the hospital.
“We’re receiving cards and letters of encouragement from people in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, California – we received one today,” Cunningham said. “We’ve also gotten donations of PPE supplies from manufacturers across the nation and food donations, of course.”
“Be strong, keep going, we’re here to help you out any way we can, and thank you,” Schools said.
