Charlottesville company creating touch-free ICU monitors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia companies are stepping up, to find ways medicine and technology that can be used to save equipment, time and lives during the coronavirus pandemic. C’villeBioHub is making sure companies in biotechnology help in that effort.
The nonprofit is helping over 65 companies in the biotech sector develop technology and devices to help during the COVID-19 outbreak. One of those those companies is Caretaker Medical. The CEO, Jeff Pompeo says the company is producing wireless and touch-free ICU monitoring devices.
“The caregiver doesn’t have to go into the patient’s room just to do rudimentary checks, they can do all of that remotely,” Pompeo explained. “They only have to go into the patient’s room occasionally for an update, or if there’s a problem.”
The tool can track blood pressure, respiration rate, temperature, and pulse. The portable monitor could help lower the number of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) currently being used in hospitals.
“We know that in the hospitals, there are experiencing major shortages of the tools and resources that they are used to using and having,” Nikki Hastings with C’villeBioHub said, “which is causing other groups to have to become really creative about how we can solve for the shortages in personal protective equipment.”
Pompeo says he is working on getting the wearable patient monitor to hospitals and clinics in central Virginia soon, in the hopes that the technology can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
