Advocates to hold car rally at Richmond City Jail over inmate safety concerns during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Advocates are expected to hold a car rally at the Richmond Jail over the concern of inmate safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Advocates say the state government is not doing enough to reduce the number of inmates in detention facilities in response to the pandemic.
“Prisons, jails, detention centers, and juvenile correctional facilities are dangerous settings that increase the spread of infectious diseases. Social distancing and other preventative measures are nearly impossible in densely populated carceral settings and pose a risk to all Virginians. Mass release must be a strategy to reduce the spread and harm of coronavirus,” Legal Aid Justice Center said in a release.
The rally will happen at 1615 West Broad Street in the parking lot from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, April 10.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.