Advocates to hold another car rally at Richmond City Jail over inmate safety concerns during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Advocates are expected to hold another a car rally at the Richmond Jail over the concern of inmate safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Advocates say the state government is not doing enough to reduce the number of inmates in detention facilities in response to the pandemic.
“Prisons, jails, detention centers, and juvenile correctional facilities are dangerous settings that increase the spread of infectious diseases. Social distancing and other preventative measures are nearly impossible in densely populated carceral settings and pose a risk to all Virginians. Mass release must be a strategy to reduce the spread and harm of coronavirus,” Legal Aid Justice Center said in a release.
The first “#FreeOurPeople Car Rally” was held a week ago where Oliver Hill Way was filled with at least 50 cars, signs and people honking their horns for several hours demanding action from Virginia leadership to release.
Meanwhile, Governor Northam did propose a change to allow the Department of Corrections to release certain prisoners.
“Offenders who have one year or less left in their sentences,” he said. “They must have demonstrated good behavior and not be a threat to public safety.”
The rally will happen at 1615 East Broad Street in the parking lot from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
