What to do with those vacation plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s official, COVID-19 is starting to infringe on summer, and that means you may have to make a decision on that vacation you booked months ago. So what are you going to do?
Everything is closing down and you’re wondering if that beach trip will be canceled. Or even worse, you booked it without buying travel insurance and you’re worried if you’ll get your money back.
First, if you booked the vacation yourself, call the company directly and see what they’re offering, even if you didn’t get travel insurance. They may give you your money back, or schedule it for another time and waive the rebooking fee.
Keep in mind that a lot of people will be doing the same thing so be patient.
Second, If you used a travel agent, call them and ask for their assistance. They should be able to cancel or rebook your plans.
Barry Moore with the Better Business Bureau says whatever you do, you should do it now.
“Above all, call the businesses. They’re in the same boat. They’re losing money hand over fist. You don’t want to get stuck with something you can’t attend. The two of you need to talk together, and if you have travel insurance, you were smart enough to take it out, definitely use your travel insurance, and then just step back from it. Over the next couple of months, I wouldn’t go on a lot of vacations,” Moore said.
Also, be wary of scams. There are reports of phone calls and texts from people who claim to be a brokerage firm who say they can get you out of your vacation plans. Don’t fall for it.
Report it, hang up and report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime’s complaint center and the BBB scam tracker.
Again, the best thing to do is call the company directly.
