Veterinarian offices change pet appointment protocols due to COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As humans try to stay healthy themselves, veterinarian offices are trying to do the same for your pets!
Local vets across the area have changed their procedures when handling animal appointments in order to keep not only your pets safe, but also the staff.
However, they are also aware of new concerns from pet owners after a tiger at a zoo tested positive for the Coronavirus.
“Animal health is directly linked to human health and it has probably never been more apparent than now, since COVID-19 is believed to have jumped species,” said Gayton Animal Hospital veterinarian Erin Jordan.
Gayton Animal Hospital in Henrico’s west end is just one of several veterinarian offices which have changed their routines as a result of the coronavirus.
"When I saw them come out in their full hazmat gear, it was pretty impressive how streamlined and organized it was,” said Morgan Nagle, a cat owner.
For Nagle, she's thankful the animal hospital is still open after her cat, Peepers, started having issues with his tail a few week ago.
"He was diagnosed with hyperthyroid so he's still able to get checkups and check his blood levels,” Nagle said. “It's an essential thing because pets are part of your family too."
However, the process for these appointments has changed since COVID-19 arrived in Virginia. Now the vet office isn't allowing owners inside, rather offering curbside service.
"They get the animal and bring them in,” Jordan said. “We do everything we need to do, communicate with the owner over the phone and then return the pet to them when we're done doing what we need to do."
"I appreciate not having to go in and have any high touch with anything or anybody as well," Nagle added.
Jordan feels the new procedures have worked well thus far. She, like many others, continues to follow the latest developments with this disease and how it's spread.
"There's been no evidence that animals are giving the virus to people or pets,” Jordan said. “The tiger, Nadia, at the Bronx Zoo, that everyone is so fascinated with, it's believed that a human actually infected those tigers."
Jordan added that information should reinforce the importance of washing your hands before and after touching your pets.
"We want to keep our animals healthy, we want to monitor them for any strange, different looking diseases,” she said. “Also as an emotional support when everyone is locked away in their homes, it’s important to keep your animals in good shape."
"[Peepers is] always in your face, a constant buddy,” Nagle said.
Guidelines by the American Veterinary Medicine Association suggest anyone who does have COVID-19 symptoms to not be the caregiver of the pet while those symptoms last.
