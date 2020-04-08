VCU offering refunds for housing, dining but not tuition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is offering refunds various to students except for tuition and mandatory fees.
VCU is offering a credit/refund for housing, dining, parking and School of Arts differential.
All eligible students who left residence halls in response will automatically be given a credit/refund.
- Students with a 9-month contract will receive a credit of $1,150.
- Students with a 12-month contract will receive a credit of $1,450.
- All housing credit/refunds will be applied to your student account and will be visible on students’ accounts on April 9, 2020.
For dining, students not living on campus as of April 6 will be credited/refunded the calculated value of unused swipes and any unused dining dollars. For students who have a dining plan and are living on campus as of April 6, a credit will not be given and plans cannot be canceled. The plan may be used through May 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Student parking will be refunded for the remainder of the semester and employees will be reimbursed based on permit type.
Partial reimbursements will be given to School of Arts differential to Arts majors.
- Full-time students will be credited $350.
- Part-time students will be credited $42 per credit hour.
VCU says that it will not be giving refunds for tuition or mandatory fees.
“We have heard from many students requesting a refund for tuition and mandatory fees for the Spring 2020 semester. Although we realize this is not the semester you or your faculty planned, it is the reality for college students in the United States and around the world. Faculty, staff and administration have poured enormous effort and resources into making sure that courses can be completed, credits earned, degrees received and challenges surpassed. The university continues to provide essential instructional and support services such as the library, technology, Campus Learning Center and more to provide students a quality learning experience in a remote environment. Tuition and mandatory fees ensure that all of this happens and can continue to happen this semester; therefore, no refunds will be issued for tuition or mandatory fees,” VCU President Michael Rao said.
