Va. wildlife officials remind visitors to be aware of turkey hunters on state game lands

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is reminding visitors to Wildlife Management Areas to be aware of the start of Spring Turkey Season on Saturday, April 11.
The season lasts through May 16 and hunters will be using the state game lands to turkey hunt.
With an increase of people using the management areas as a place to recreate during COVID-19, visitors should expect hunters will be present.
“Wildlife Management Areas are purchased and managed using funds generated from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and via a federal excise tax largely provided by the hunting and fishing community. These areas provide essential wildlife habitat and opportunities for all Virginians throughout the year,” the DGIF said.
Whether you are biking, hiking, fishing or out for fresh air, the DGIF asks that visitors be aware of your surroundings and hunters in the field.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.