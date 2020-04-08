U.S. Postal Service currently hiring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Postal Service has several openings for job positions located in the Central and Northern parts of Virginia.
Some of the available positions include:
- Postal Support Employees
- Mail Handlers Associates
- Clerk Assistant
- Mail Processing Assistant
- City Carrier Assistant
- Rural Carrier Assistant
The positions range from $16 to over $18 an hour.
Any position that requires driving will require a valid driver’s license and a clean 2-year driving history.
Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.
Employment with the Postal Service offers job security and provides many challenging and rewarding promotional opportunities to job seekers.
To apply for job positions, click here.
