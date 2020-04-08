Two Richmond lunch options and one dinner spot for you

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In most of our Coronavirus Restaurant Reports, we’ve been highlighting places to get dinner, now we’re giving you a mix. A couple of the options we’re talking about today are open during the breakfast and lunch time hours.
First up is Capitol Waffle Shop, they serve--you guessed it--waffles. You can find in on East Main Street in Richmond. They’re open every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They’re offering pickup if you call their number 804-644-3052 or delivery through Chop Chop RVA, UberEats, or DoorDash.
Next is the Pit and the Peel, it’s a juice bar and bistro with four locations, but only the one in Carytown is open right now. They’re open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day. You can order pick up if you call 804-359-0200, and delivery through GrubHub.
And finally, one dinner option for you, Julep. It’s a restaurant specializing in southern cuisine on East Grace Street. You can call 804-377-3968 to order curbside or delivery for Thursday through Saturday.
