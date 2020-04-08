Senior community holds parade to lift residents’ spirits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To help lift spirits, community managers at the Acclaim at Carriage Hill hosted a parade for their residents on Wednesday.
The community is for people 55 and older, and like everyone else, they have been quarantined inside their homes for a while now.
The parade was filled with singing, dancing, bubbles and even costumes as residents happily watched from a social distance.
“It means everything to each and every one of us. It really warmed our hearts seeing them from their balconies and windows showing their love for us because that is as much love as we have for them. And we want them to feel that we are here for them and we’re going to get through this,” Lisa Johnson said with the community.
The parade also included a decorated shuttle bus, as well as golf carts.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.