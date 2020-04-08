RPS launches ‘RPS@Home’ for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools announced that they have launched a program called, ‘RPS@Home’ for students.
RPS@Home are pre-packaged daily lessons for RPS students.
“RPS will continue to provide academic content and enrichment resources to support learning at home,” the schools said in an online statement.
The program will provide students with grade-specific resources, including daily learning schedules with instructional videos for grades PK-8, and online learning modules for most high school courses.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.