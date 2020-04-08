Resident at nursing center tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A resident at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The center said there are no residents currently at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center that have tested positive, but a resident who was taken to the hospital tested positive on April 7.
Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center released the following statement:
"The safety and health of our Westport residents and staff is our primary concern. We are working directly with local and state health departments and taking guidance from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols to ensure our residents and staff are protected. This includes continual monitoring of all residents for COVID-19 symptoms along with daily employee screenings.
“While our thoughts, efforts and prayers are focused on our residents, we also want to thank those nurses, doctors, therapists, aids, housekeepers, dietary staff and maintenance teams that are working tirelessly to care for our elders. Their brave professionalism and dedication to the people in our care is a testament to the love and respect we all share for our residents.”
