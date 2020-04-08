Prince George police make more than 45 drug-related arrests during first part of year

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police’s Special Investigation Unit has made more than 45 drug-related arrests throughout the first quarter of the year.
In addition to the 47 drug arrests, officers seized 29 firearms, various quantities and types of drugs, monies, vehicles and other related properties.
During the month of March and the first few days of April, 18 drug-related arrests were made.
“Our ultimate goal as a police department is to prevent crime. How do we prevent crime? One of our priorities in the crime prevention arena is to relentlessly pursue drug dealers. Any police officer will affirm the fact that many committed crimes have some sort of nexus to illegal drug use and/or distribution. Our desire is to affect arrests before our law-abiding citizens become victims. We pride ourselves when we hear arrestees state “I knew I shouldn’t have come to Prince George County,” Police Chief W. Keith Early said.
