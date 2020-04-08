Petersburg woman, Mechanicsville man do their part to show Virginia is strong

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, Virginia remains strong with people all over the area acting from the goodness of their hearts to help others get through. From helping healthcare workers and first responders to those who are struggling to make ends meet, several efforts are underway to give back.
"When I pull up in my car, they start coming out. They know then,” Michelle Harris said. It's a mission from the heart, delivered with love. "I'm feeding the homeless kids in hotels in several hotels located in Petersburg."
She’s doing this every week at lunchtime since the virus started.
"Sometimes I walk {in}….and it’s five kids in one room…I actually went to owners and talked to the owners of different restaurants and I told them about the need, of kids not getting the proper meals or not getting a meal at all in the hotels,” Harris said.
Central Virginia businesses have stepped up in a big way.
"We don’t just feed them anything. We feed them what we would eat. They’re not getting day-old bread or anything like that. They’re getting hot, fresh food,” she added.
"Look out for everybody. That’s the only way we’re going to get through this thing,” said Tad Bell, Jr. of Bellwood Designs.
The Mechanicsville man is putting his artistic skills to good use.
"I’m gonna do one more coat of clear on there just to make it pop a little more,” he said pointing to his latest creation. Bell is known for customizing the American Flag on woodwork. But this time, he’s doing something different.
"I’m donating all the money, every dime of it, on a Visa gift card to take it up to the local ER. Let them buy coffee, snacks, food, whatever they can get with the money to help them get through a shift,” he said.
So for, he’s raised over $700.
"Everybody out there on the front lines of this thing are getting hammered really bad…If it just helps them get through their shift a little easier, that's what I want to do,” Bell said.
Two people - one mission, proving Virginia is strong.
