Over 30,000 Virginians now tested for coronavirus | See a breakdown of the cases here

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 3,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths and 615 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
The numbers include 312 new cases and 12 new deaths. Experts expect those numbers to continue to climb as more people get tested. So far, 30,645 Virginians have now been tested for the virus - up 2,000 from the day before.
Central VA Highlights:
- Henrico: 291
- Chesterfield: 145
- Richmond: 119
- Goochland: 24
- Hanover: 22
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Watch it live on NBC12′s website and news app.
Last week, Northam implored Virginians to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. His order will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
Anyone caught not complying with the order could be criminally charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.
“This is not a time that we are looking to put people in jail, but this is a time where we are looking for Virginians to comply," said Northam.
With a surge of COVID-19 cases expected in May, Friday afternoon, Northam announced that the Richmond Convention Center is one of three field hospitals being established across the state. The others are in Northern Virginia and Tidewater.
Over the next six weeks, the convention center will be transformed into a field hospital. The site can hold 432 acute cases or 758 non-acute cases.
“Our surge plan is that to make sure we have a place that when a health system is taking care of a patient, they are almost ready for discharge or towards the end of discharge we can get them out of that facility as they take care of the sickest patients,” said Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
State health officials also issued a stern warning as we head into this nice weekend: don’t break social distancing guidelines if you visit a state park or beach. The governor says he doesn’t want to have to close them, but will if people still don’t get the message.
Earlier in the week, the governor addressed the up upcoming local elections in May, and congressional primaries in June. While he says the candidates running need to get creative, in terms of campaigning remotely, his office is exploring the best way to hold voting - but encourages Virginia to do it through absentee ballots in the mail.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
