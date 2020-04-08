Noodles & Company launches new family meals

Donates entree to healthcare workers when purchased

Every Noodles Family meal purchased will donate one regular entree to healthcare workers. (Source: pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 1:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Noodles & Company announced that they will be launching new family meals. Every Noodles Family meal purchased will donate one regular entree to healthcare workers.

Family meals are $40 and will serve four people for less than if ordered individually.

Guests can choose from one of the following options:

  • Italian Classics
  • Mac Pack
  • Asian Bowls
  • World Flavors

Each family meal also comes with two sides.

Family meals are only available online and customers can choose quick pick-up or curbside at any location. Noodles and & Company, along with other local restaurants will be offering curbside services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Noodles & Company wants to give back to those dedicating their time to others during this difficult period. For every family meal purchased, Noodles will donate a regular-sized bowl back to healthcare workers.

Guests can also enjoy free delivery through April 30 on the Noodles & Company website or the Noodles app.

