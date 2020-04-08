News to Know for April 8: Va. COVID-19 cases reach over 3,000; New York’s death toll; Canterbury deaths at 32; State Laboratory Combats COVID-19; Few storms today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
A few storms Wednesday with damaging wind and hail will be possible during the late afternoon and evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly cloudy start with a few storms during the morning.
Heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Partly sunny and very warm during the afternoon with an isolated storm again possible.
Damaging wind and hail will be possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 3,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and 563 hospitalizations throughout the state.
The numbers include 455 new cases - the most significant increase thus far. Experts expect those numbers to continue to climb as more people get tested. So far, 28,645 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Highlights:
- Henrico: 267
- Chesterfield: 128
- Richmond: 110
- Goochland: 22
- Hanover: 19
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
As New York City faced one of its darkest days with the death toll from the coronavirus surging past 4,000 — more than the number killed on 9/11 — the Chinese city where the global pandemic began lifted its final restrictions on movement Wednesday as deaths there plummeted.
Despite the staggering death toll in America’s largest city, authorities in New York were optimistic that the outbreak might finally be easing, as has been seen in other global hot spots such as Italy and Spain and before that, China. Health officials, however, warned people not to let their guard down.
The virus toll in New York City is now more than 1,000 deaths higher than that of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, which killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall.
After recording more than 500 deaths a day since late last week, New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Four additional residents at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 32 as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are currently 84 in-house or hospitalized Canterbury residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the center says. They are being treated at the hospital or on-site, per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
- 35 of the positive residents are asymptomatic carriers who show no signs of being ill
- 49 residents are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms that range from mild to severe
- 35 Canterbury residents have tested negative for COVID-19
- 25 staff members have tested positive and some are still awaiting test results
The four deaths confirmed on April 7 bring the total at the facility to 32.
Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that the state public health laboratory is one of the first in the nation to use genetic technology to combat COVID-19.
The Department of General Services’ (DGS) Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) is one of the first labs to use genetic technology to help health officials better understand and track the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will help prevention and response efforts.
DCLS is using next-generation sequencing to genetically decode some Virginia samples that contain the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. This can help track how the virus is changing and provide insights on how it is being transmitted.
The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges has created a $500,000 COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund to help college students at VFIC schools to help those impacted by the pandemic.
There are 15 independent member colleges and universities across the state where the money can be used to help students mitigate any financial consequences resulting from the ongoing health care crisis.
The money must be used to support students impacted by the pandemic. Needs include the cost of shelter for foster, homeless and international students, or for transportation for students to return home. The funds will also help pay for packaging and shipping personal belongings home, along with storage.
Richmond Public Schools announced that they have launched a program called, ‘RPS@Home’ for students.
RPS@Home are pre-packaged daily lessons for RPS students.
The program will provide students with grade-specific resources, including daily learning schedules with instructional videos for grades PK-8, and online learning modules for most high school courses.
