Louisa County quilter makes masks for those in need

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman who has been quilting for nearly 20 years is now using her skills to help provide a layer of protection to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trish Cooper has made over 200 handmade masks since the middle of March. She says that she started making them for her daughter, who is a healthcare worker at a Louisa County nursing home. Cooper says her daughter had been asked to reuse disposable masks, and she wants to make sure she, and others are protected.
“I have quite the stash of fabric, and I had a lot of elastic at the time, not so much anymore. And I knew that people wanted them,” said Cooper. “You know, there’s a lot of people that are immunocompromised, a lot of elderly in a community that just don’t feel safe right now.”
Cooper says she plans to keep making masks for those who request them. She is asking that if anyone as elastic they are not using, to donate it to her. She says shes willing to pay for the cost of shipping.
