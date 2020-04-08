Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATION'S CAPITAL
DC fights to enforce distancing and braces for looming surge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warmer weather is bringing increased violations of social distance guidelines in Washington, D.C., even as health officials predict that the nation's capital could become one of the next U.S. hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic. National and local health officials are predicting a looming spike in infections that could turn Washington into a second-wave virus hotspot. Mayor Muriel Bowser has struggled to persuade noncompliant residents to avoid pick-up basketball games and other gatherings. Sounding genuinely frustrated, Bowser has said police intervention shouldn't be necessary to “make every single person do what they know they’re supposed to do.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam to postpone action on teacher raises, tuition freeze
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam plans to push back decisions on whether to give teachers and state workers raises, freeze in-state college tuition, and other new spending items in a proposed state budget in response to the coronavirus. The governor wants lawmakers to revisit those spending plans after the state has a better idea of what long-term effects the pandemic will have be to the economy, his office said. Northam has until Saturday to amended, sign or veto most legislation passed during this year’s legislative session, including the budget. Lawmakers will take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments during a one-day legislative session later this month.
VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE
Democrat Carroll Foy files to run for Virginia governor
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy has filed paperwork to get into the 2021 race for Virginia governor. Carroll Foy is an attorney and two-term member of the House of Delegates. If elected, she would become Virginia's first female governor and the first African-American female governor in the United States. She is a 38-year-old attorney and one of the first women to graduate from the prestigious Virginia Military Institute. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam cannot seek a consecutive term under state law.
ONE GOOD THING-TEEN PILOT
16-year-old pilot flies medical supplies to rural hospitals
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — TJ Kim doesn’t yet have his driver’s license, but he’s been flying across Virginia delivering medical supplies to rural hospitals in need. Kim is 16 years old and a sophomore at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. He's turned his weekly flight lessons into relief missions where he’s delivering gloves, masks, gowns and other equipment to small hospitals. His most recent flight delivered thousands of gloves, shoe covers masks and gowns to a rural hospital near Winchester. TJ hopes to become a Navy pilot. He says the flights give him a great way to continue his flight training while serving the community.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPLIT FAMILIES
Split families make pacts, duel over custody amid virus
The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on families’ custody arrangements. New plans have had to be made as parents get sick or exposed to the illness and already-feuding former couples are battling over each other’s approach to stay-at-home orders. And as millions of people lose their jobs, some divorced parents are starting to ask to modify their child support arrangements, and those who rely on those checks are worrying about how they’ll get by. The chaos is unfurling as courts are closed except for emergency matters. Family lawyers and experts said they expect to see pandemic clauses in future divorce and custody agreements.
COUNTY BOARD-RESIGNATION
Arlington board member resigns after brain cancer diagnosis
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A member of Arlington County’s governing board has resigned after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Forty-nine-year-old Erik Gutshall was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017. Gutshall said in a statement Monday that he has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer for the last month. The County Board is composed entirely of Democrats in a county that is arguably Virginia’s most liberal. The board said it is consulting with the county attorney about how to proceed with holding a special election to fill the remainder of Gutshall’s term.
AP-VA-GUN SALES
New numbers show that gun sales are surging in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New numbers from the state of Virginia show that gun sales have begun to surge during the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center recorded 80,228 transactions in March. That’s a 75% spike over the same month last year. And it is the highest total for any month on record since state police started tracking purchases in 1990. The new numbers surpass the state’s previous record from December 2012. Experts said that spike was fueled by concerns about increased gun restrictions after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
BC-VA-VIRUS SCAMS-WARNING
Authorities warn of scams targeting relief checks
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia are warning of possible scams related to the coronavirus epidemic. And they’re particularly worried about the relief checks that many Americans will receive from the federal government in the coming weeks and months. The warning comes from the Internal Revenue Service as well as a new state task force that’s been set up specifically to battle epidemic-related fraud. It’s made up of U.S. Attorneys for the state as well as the FBI and the Virginia State Police. Authorities said that Virginians are “likely to see an uptick” in advanced-fee schemes that promise government relief checks. Scammers may ask people to sign over their checks as well.