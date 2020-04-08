Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at the Willow Lawn Kroger has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kroger officials said the associate is at home and receiving medical care.
Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said since learning of the diagnosis, an extensive deep cleaning and sanitation was completed at the store. Ongoing cleaning and sanitation procedures are continuing at all locations to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC.
“Kroger is taking many other additional measures to protect associates, customers and the community, including limiting capacity in stores. Kroger has installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing,” McGee said.
