‘I put my family at high risk’: Daughter fearful after discharged Canterbury patient tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lisa Hix-Bowling thought she was getting her 68-year-old mother out of a dangerous situation when she discharged her from Canterbury Rehab on March 23rd, but Monday she learned she brought the danger home with her.
“We’re exhausted, emotionally, physically especially knowing now that she is positive,” said Hix-Bowling.
Hix-Bowling’s mother Barbara Hix was tested for COVID-19 Friday by the Virginia Department of Health. Monday her mother’s tests came back positive, but she is asymptomatic. Hix-Bowling adds that even though she was quarantined with her mother from the time she was discharged, her husband was still going to work.
“Healthcare workers have been here my daughter and granddaughter have been here, my husband he’s been sent home for quarantine too, for two weeks from work,” said Hix-Bowling. “I put my family at risk here at high risk.”
When Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Center was asked whether they disclosed the possibility that discharged patients could be asymptomatic to families who may want to discharge a loved one. responded:
“Privacy laws prohibit healthcare providers from discussing specific patient situations and diagnoses. All families of Canterbury residents were notified upon our facility’s first COVID-19 diagnosis. Further, in response to the current pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health requires skilled nursing facilities to provide COVID-19 education upon discharge and also to notify the DOH, in advance, of planned discharges of asymptomatic, non-tested patients from facilities with active COVID-19 diagnoses. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is closely adhering to these protocols.”
“We’re frustrated and we’re scared," said Hix-Bowling. “Had she’d been tested when I asked on March 20 before discharging everything could have possibly been avoided.”
Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond-Henrico Health Department says due to the risks of elderly people contracting the virus in congregate care facilities impacted by COVID-19, families with the means to take care of loved ones could discharge them.
“If you have the ability and support to be able to care for your loved one in a home setting now would be a good time to that,” said Dr. Avula. “You’ve got to make sure that your loved one and everybody that they’ve come in contact with is isolating that they are not going out to jobs or grocery store, bu that that in that period of exposure they need to stay at home and wait for symptoms to develop.”.
Avula says one of the challenges with the elderly population is that the symptoms they experience can vary widely over 60 percent of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were not showing any symptoms.
“That means maybe we caught them before their disease had progressed enough that they were going to develop symptoms, it could be that they are a part of the population that’s never going to develop symptoms,” said Avula.
Avula says all of the guidance that health officials have been giving including staying at home, going out only for the essentials and remaining isolated, should be followed.
“If you quarantine your family member for 14 days, the that gives you time to see of that disease develops if they become symptomatic and then see if you need to take other steps.”
Hix-Bowling says that while her mother is in quarantine she and her husband can get a test for COVID-19.
"She’s doing OK, but now she is kind of like a nervous wreck to because she feels with her being in our home that she may expose us to it now, said Hix-Bowling. “I must be worried about the spread of this and somebody dying.”
“You have to really evaluate how much support that you have what are the specific needs of your family member and can you try to replicate that in a way that’s safe in your home setting," said Avula. “Don’t make a rash decision to pull them out before you are fully prepared to meet the needs that may present themselves.”
