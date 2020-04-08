How to make your own face mask to protect against coronavirus

(WWBT) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that Americans wear a face mask while at places like the grocery store or pharmacy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many people became concerned about where to get one.
However, if you are not a healthcare worker or first responder, you do not need a medical-grade mask because those should only be reserved for those working with high-risk patients. The CDC is just asking the public to wear a cloth face covering to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus which spreads through droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs, or through saliva or discharge from the nose. The point of the cloth mask is for it to catch any of this so that it does not go into the air or on surfaces, which could lead to another person becoming infected.
Since there is a shortage of medical-grade masks, it is advised that you do not use those so medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 patients can better protect themselves in a high-risk situation.
According to the CDC, there are some things you want to make sure your mask has while wearing it:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
The face masks should also be washed regularly and a washing machine should suffice in getting the mask clean.
There are several ways to make a make by sewing or not sewing. Here are a few:
What you’ll need:
- Two 10”x6” rectangles of cotton fabric
- Two 6” pieces of elastic (or rubber bands, string, cloth strips, or hair ties)
- Needle and thread (or bobby pin)
- Scissors
- Sewing machine
Need a bit more of a visual step-by-step? Check out this tutorial from JOANN Fabrics.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams even shared a video tutorial on how to make a face mask using items around the house such as scarves, hand towels or an old t-shirt.
The CDC also made another tutorial on how to make a face mask using a t-shirt. All you will need is a t-shirt, scissors and something to measure with.
If you have a bandana, here is another way to make one from the CDC.
What you’ll need:
- Bandana (or square cotton cloth approximately 20”x20”)
- Coffee filter
- Rubber bands (or hair ties)
- Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)
As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and around the rest of the globe, the need for medical-grade masks like N95s is soaring. While most masks are meant to be used once and then thrown out, medical workers are having to find ways to preserve masks. This has lead to hundreds of people sewing and donating masks to medical organizations to help keep workers safe while they prolong equipment.
