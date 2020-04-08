Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins are weighing drafting Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick against the possibility of trading down. New coach Ron Rivera says he has a good idea in the back of his mind what Washington will do with the No. 2 pick. Young to the Redskins has looked like a slam dunk assuming the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first. Rivera says it's important to get an immediate-impact player with a top-five pick and emphasized the need to consider that when thinking about moving back in the draft.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cal Ripken Jr. has launched a campaign to help feed children and families across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating a contribution of $250,000 and opening a social media account for the first time to promote the cause. The Hall of Fame star is also happy that Major League Baseball is seeking to find ways to effectively start its delayed season, because he believes the games can play an important part in the recovery of the country.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility. Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 star announced his plans to leave on Tuesday, saying, “The time is right for me to move forward to the next phase in my basketball career.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Brockers began his first trip into free agency with uncertainty and excitement about what might be next in an eight-year NFL career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Rams. The stalwart defensive tackle ended up grateful for the bizarre twist that sent him back to the Rams after all. Brockers spent 10 days last month thinking he was joining the Super Bowl-contending Baltimore Ravens on a lucrative three-year contract. But the Ravens couldn’t assuage their concerns about his left ankle because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The worries led Baltimore to change its contract offer. Brockers instead re-signed with the Rams.