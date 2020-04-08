Four teens arrested following police chase

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four teenagers have been arrested following a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Prince George Police Department said the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department requested their assistance with pursuing a vehicle that was involved in shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The vehicle did not stop and went into Prince George County on County Drive and then continued onto Prince George Drive.
Police said the chase ended in the 10100 block of Prince George Drive where the car hit a Prince George police vehicle.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jayvon Catus, and three passengers were all arrested. Police said the passengers were two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old. All four of them were from Hopewell.
Several firearms and other evidence were found in the vehicle police said.
Catus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and no others were injured.
Charges are pending out of both jurisdictions.
