First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible Sunday night into Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The end of Easter weekend could bring a round of severe weather for much of the southern part of the U.S., including right here in Virginia.
There is a notable signal for severe storms as an area of low pressure develops in the southern U.S. and strengthens while moving northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic. For that reason, we are declaring Sunday night into Monday morning a First Alert Weather Day/Night.
We’re still five days away from this potential severe weather event, so details about the exact timing, strength, and location of storms will not come into focus for a couple more days.
At this point, the most likely time to see severe weather in Virginia appears to be late Sunday night into Monday morning.
As a powerful area of low pressure passes west of Virginia on Sunday night, a warm front will likely cross Central Virginia. That warm front and approaching low pressure could provide a focus for development of storms by late Sunday night, and those storms may become severe due to strong wind fields higher up in the atmosphere. Even if the storms arrive late at night (when severe storms are usually less likely because temperatures get cooler at night), there may still be enough energy to produce severe weather.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather team will be tracking this potential for severe storms closely and have additional details as we get closer to Sunday night.
For now, the best thing you can do is prepare by downloading the NBC12 First Alert Weather App.
