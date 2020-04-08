4 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Boar’s Head facility

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four employees at the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt have tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials said they were notified by the health department between April 7 and 8 that four employees tested positive.
Each of the employees is under quarantine and have not been at the facility since March 31 for three employees and April 1 for the fourth employee.
“As soon as we are advised of a positive COVID-19 test result, we inform all of our Jarratt employees to ensure that they are aware of the situation. In addition, we directly notify any employees who we are aware have come in “close contact” with employees who tested positive, and place them under quarantine, as well,” Boar’s Head said.
The facility is following CDC guidelines and recommendations, along with working with the state health department on guidance to prevent the spread.
“out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending production operations at our Jarratt facility on Thursday, April 9th, and Friday, April 10th, to allow for deep sanitation and cleaning of the entire facility. Only very limited essential staff will be present to oversee the sanitation process, building maintenance and closure coordination,” a spokesperson said.
All employees will be paid during the two-day suspension and when employees return, they will be provided face masks and gloves, which they will be required to wear.
