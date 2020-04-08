Debacle over captain’s firing is a window into military mismanagement

The United States was introduced this week to a reality that many in the military community have known about for decades.
Yes, Thomas B. Modly, the acting Navy secretary, resigned Tuesday over the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and comments he made about Crozier’s character. But Modly had been following a precedent set down in order from the Trump administration’s messaging on the coronavirus pandemic. The military was to be a complicit bureaucracy to the whims of the commander in chief.
Stories of this type of a bureaucratic hierarchy and the disconnect it creates reach back into the infamous tales that came out of the Vietnam war. But it seems in the decades since, thanks largely to the type of cinematographic hagiography that’s come out of Hollywood we have been convinced that our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are led by men and women just as honorable as themselves.
Not so.
With the firing of Capt. Crozier and the immediate backlash in the press, veteran community, in online reactions and in the ebullient reaction from the crew of the Roosevelt as he left the ship for the last time, the disconnect between Big Navy and reality once again bubbled to the service.
Thanks to the laser-like coverage from The Guardian, The San Francisco Chronicle and The New York Times, Americans were made swiftly and suddenly aware of the outbreak of COVID-19 on Roosevelt. In early reporting on March 24, it was clear that at numerous crew members tested positive and it was likely that the ship would go through the same outbreak previously seen on cruise ships.
By March 30, Crozier had recognized the situation was getting out of hand and asked for further clarification, and if nothing else, to disembark much of the crew in Guam (a giant military base) for quarantine and to maintain the critical operation of the ship’s basic engineering. In that request, Crozier sealed his fate, because, according to reporting in The Guardian, Navy leaders were displeased that he had “copied too many people.”
What they apparently wanted to be was for Crozier to treat his ship as a cruise ship, dock in Guam, confine his crew to the ship, and wait it out all while quietly working in the background to deal with this before the news got out that the military had badly mismanaged its operations.
