Cedar Lane Coalition announces agreement for new industrial park entrance off Rt. 1

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A group of Hanover residents have reached an agreement with the developer of an industrial park off Route 1 to limit the number of tractor-trailers on a two-lane country road.
The Cedar Lane Coalition announced Wednesday an agreement between the Chickahominy Falls Association and Scannell Properties had been reached regarding the industrial park project now called the Cardinal Commerce Center.
“A formal agreement is expected to be signed by all parties and accepted by Hanover County officials within a few days,” a news release said. “Upon the execution of this agreement the Chickahominy Falls Association will officially withdraw their administrative appeal.”
In December a group of homeowners and developed voiced their concerns about the potential truck traffic on Cedar Lane Road.
In protest, the Cedar Lane Coalition placed an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Route 1 and Cedar Lane with the message, “400 big trucks a day do not belong on Cedar Lane,” drawing the eyes of hundreds of drivers in the area.
“We believe this narrow two-lane road was never intended to carry this kind of heavy-duty industrial traffic,” said Anna Kotas, a CedarLea Homeowners Association board member at the time. “For a big 18-wheeler on a big road like that, you know what happens. The noise, the air brakes and all of the functions of a big tractor-trailer just don’t belong in a sleepy country road like this.”
On Wednesday, the Coalition announced the agreement between the housing association and the property developer will allow for the following changes to the County’s Master Plan for the industrial park:
- Requiring a new right-in and right-out entrance on U.S. Route 1 to be constructed prior to opening of the park’s first building. This will reduce total truck traffic on Cedar Lane by nearly 60%.
- Requiring internal traffic flow such that all trucks existing the industrial park are routed to U.S. Route 1.
- Establishing a traffic Master Plan for future phases of the park’s development that should further control and reduce truck traffic on Cedar Lane at Chickahominy Falls.
“I am satisfied with this outcome and appreciate the tireless work of Supervisor Sue Dibbie, Roger Glover and the Scannell team to resolve this issue for our residents,” said Rick Albee, President of the Coalition, and resident of Chickahominy Falls. “We were never opposed to the industrial park, but our main objection had always been 400 heavy trucks coming through Cedar Lane.”
“I am very proud of the way all involved parties were able to work together in a professional and respectful manner to identify concerns and seek resolution,” said Sue Dibbie, representative of the South Anna District for the Hanover Board of Supervisors. “There were compromises made on all side and I sincerely appreciated everyone’s hard work.”
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors are expected to vote on these changes Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.