Artist shares COVID-19 recovery stories through portraits

Thank you everyone for your support and also to @nbc12news for sharing the idea. I’m trying to make one portrait a day of people who has recovered from Covid19. If you know someone who’s recovered and would like me to include them, please send a photo through here or via email adrawingtable@gmail.com. Thank you. Voy a tratar de hacer un retrato por día, de personas que se hayan recuperado del Covid19. Si conocen a alguien recuperado y quieren que lo incluya por favor mándenme una foto por aquí o vía email adrawingtable@gmail.com. Gracias. #recoveredfromcovid19 #portrait #joyfulresistance