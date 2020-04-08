Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Virginia Boar’s Head facility

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson said the company has been made aware of additional COVID-19 cases at the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt.
On April 15, a spokesperson said there are more confirmed cases at the Jarratt location but did not give a specific number of cases.
On April 8, officials said they were notified by the health department of the first cases between April 7 and April 8 and that four employees tested positive. Each of the employees is under quarantine and have not been at the facility since March 31 for three employees and April 1 for the fourth employee.
“We hope to see each of them healthy soon, and in the meantime they have been ordered to quarantine. Our employees’ health and safety is our top priority as we manage around COVID-19 and we have implemented numerous precautions to continue operating safely as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure to keep America fed,” Boar’s Head said.
The facility is following CDC guidelines and recommendations, along with working with the state health department on guidance to prevent the spread.
Last week, the facility closed for two days after the first four cases were confirmed so that deep sanitation and cleaning of the entire facility could take place.
“Our Jarratt plant follows the most up-to-date guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state health officials, including routine and frequent daily deep cleaning and sanitizing throughout our facility and increased distancing within common areas and manufacturing spaces. We have also heightened safety and mitigation measures in addition to our standard daily protocol of wearing protective gloves, smocks, disposable plastic sleeves, and plastic gowns and aprons," Boar’s Head said.
