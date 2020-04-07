What’s for dinner? How about these three Richmond options

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve had a long day and don’t feel like cooking, don’t worry there are plenty of local dinner options.
The first restaurant we’d like to talk about is Casa del Barco. They have three locations, one on the Canal Walk, one in the Chesterfield Towne Centre, and one in Short Pump. They’re known for their Mexican food.
You can order takeout on their website as well as delivery. They also use GrubHub and DoorDash!
Next we’re talking about Sine’s Irish Pub, found on East Cary Street. They’re offering takeout if you call 804-649-7767 or you can order delivery using DoorDash.
And finally, Nama; it’s an Indian restaurant you can find on West Broad Street. They offer carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery Tuesday through Saturday. You can call them at 804-665-9450 or go to namarva.Com.
There you have it three options for dinner and if you’re looking for more we have a full list here.
