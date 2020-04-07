Virginia uses genetic technology to help understand, track COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that the state public health laboratory is one of the first in the nation to use genetic technology to combat COVID-19.
The Department of General Services’ (DGS) Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) is one of the first labs to use genetic technology to help health officials better understand and track the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will help prevention and response efforts.
DCLS is using next-generation sequencing to genetically decode some Virginia samples that contain the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. This can help track how the virus is changing and provide insights on how it is being transmitted.
“Advances in genetic sequencing allow us to track and analyze COVID-19 better than previous outbreaks,” said Northam. “This innovative technology, combined with the work of our public health laboratory and epidemiologists around the Commonwealth, will help us understand the virus, how it spreads, and how it may change. And that will give us more tools to fight it.”
As the virus spreads person-to-person, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small mutations, this can help scientists track how cases are related.
“This genetic fingerprint gives us tremendous insight into this novel virus, helping us understand where Virginia cases originated and how they are being transmitted in our communities,” said DCLS Director Dr. Denise Toney. “Providing this information in real-time is unbelievably valuable for public health officials as they determine how to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our communities.”
In Virginia, the sequences so far show that the virus had multiple introductions into Virginia and not just one source. There is also clear person-to-person spread suspected within the COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Epidemiologists at the Virginia Department of Health can use these data during investigations of outbreaks in nursing homes and other settings to determine whether all of the cases originated from the same source or multiple sources,” said Virginia State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake.
