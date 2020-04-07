Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Rockingham County.
According to Virginia State Police, on April 6 at 6:58 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Route 881 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail and a fence post.
The Toyota continued down an embankment and overturned.
The driver, Nancy L. Dove, 64, of Timberville was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Dove died at the scene of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
