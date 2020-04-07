Virginia Capital Trail sees 65% usage increase amid COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Capital Trail has seen a 65 percent increase in usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Virginians ordered to stay at home except for essentials and exercise, the trail is seeing many people use it for health purposes.
The trail usage is up overall 65 percent from last year during March.
“We are excited to see so many people practicing social distancing and enjoying outdoor activity on the Virginia Capital Trail. We know how valuable it is for people, especially when dealing with stressful situations, to find solace and connection in outdoor activity,” shares Cat Anthony, Executive Director of the Virginia Capital Trail.
The following shows the sections of the trail the increase in use there:
- The Greensprings section which extends from Jamestown High School to the beginning of the Colonial Parkway saw an increase of 81%.
- The Chickahominy Riverfront section, which takes you past cornfields and woods towards James City County’s Chickahominy Riverfront Park, recorded a 53%.
- The Four Mile Creek section located near Dorey Park had a 62% increase.
“We ask that visitors practice self-responsibility and to continue to follow Governor Northam’s and CDC guidelines, maintain a social distance of 6-feet, stay home if you feel sick, and to avoid congested areas, groups of more than 10, and peak hours (11 am - 3 pm). If you arrive at a busy trailhead, please consider coming back at a later time. We want all Trail visitors to have a healthy and enjoyable experience," Anthony said.
