Virginia Capital Trail sees 65% usage increase amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We ask that visitors practice self-responsibility and to continue to follow Governor Northam’s and CDC guidelines, maintain a social distance of 6-feet, stay home if you feel sick, and to avoid congested areas, groups of more than 10, and peak hours (11 am - 3 pm). If you arrive at a busy trailhead, please consider coming back at a later time. We want all Trail visitors to have a healthy and enjoyable experience," Anthony said.