Police: 84-year-old man dies in early morning crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 84-year-old man died in a crash that occurred Sunday morning.
According to police, on April 5 at 6 a.m., a 1988 GMC pickup was traveling east on Route 692 when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
William A. Brill, 84, of Culpeper suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center.
Brill later succumbed to his injuries. Brill was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
