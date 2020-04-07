Police: Suspects use lead pipe to break in, burglarize business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two suspects who they say used a lead pipe to bust a window before burglarizing a business.
Police were called around 12:10 a.m. on March 31 to the S&K Mini Mart in the 3400 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
At the scene, officers found the front glass smashed.
Security video shows two men using a lead pipe to bust the window and get inside the business.
Officers said the men went behind the counter and stole cigarettes and money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
